Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Central Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston, Fort Bayard,
Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Lordsburg,
Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,
Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport,
Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Crow Flats,
Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat,
and Sierra Blanca
222 AM MDT Fri Aug 4 2023
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot to very hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures of 103
to 108 degrees in the lowlands. Afternoon temperatures of 95 to
105 degrees in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS...High heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat products may be extended next week as
hot temperatures persist.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.