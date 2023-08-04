Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Central Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,

Mule Creek, Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston, Fort Bayard,

Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Lordsburg,

Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,

Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport,

Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Crow Flats,

Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat,

and Sierra Blanca

222 AM MDT Fri Aug 4 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT

MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Hot to very hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures of 103

to 108 degrees in the lowlands. Afternoon temperatures of 95 to

105 degrees in the mountains.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight MDT Monday night.

* IMPACTS...High heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat products may be extended next week as

hot temperatures persist.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.