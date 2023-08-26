...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 645 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in
small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over
low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.75 and 2.25 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Oak Grove, Mangas Valley and Tyrone Mine.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
