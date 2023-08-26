...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following

county, Grant.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in

small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over

low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.75 and 2.25 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that may experience flooding include...

Oak Grove, Mangas Valley and Tyrone Mine.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

