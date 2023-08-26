FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows
over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 403 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.8 and 1.2 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Silver City, Pinos Altos, Hanover and Fort Bayard.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.