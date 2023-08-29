Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley NM-
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range NM-Upper Gila River Valley NM-
216 PM MDT Tue Aug 29 2023
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Grant
County through 245 PM MDT...
At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6
miles northeast of Pinos Altos, moving southwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Silver City, Pinos Altos, Bayard, Santa Clara, Fort Bayard, Arenas
Valley, Little Walnut Village, Cherry Creek Campground, and McMillan
Campground.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.