Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range NM-Upper Gila River Valley NM-
507 PM MDT Sun Sep 17 2023
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Grant
County through 545 PM MDT...
At 506 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5
miles north of Mangas Springs, or 5 miles southeast of Cliff, moving
southeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Mangas Springs, Riverside, and Cherry Creek Campground.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.