FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo, small stream, and low water crossings flooding

caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following

county, Grant.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 514 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 0.8 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Highway 180, and other roadways in the area, are the most

likely places to experience minor flooding.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that may experience flooding include...

Cliff, Mangas Springs, Riverside, Gila, Mangas Valley and

Bill Evans Lake.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.