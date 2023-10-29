Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Winston, Lake Roberts,
Kingston, Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
235 PM MDT Sun Oct 29 2023
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE...In New Mexico, Eastern Black Range Foothills and
Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range. In Texas, Salt
Basin.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of these areas could see brief
freezing temperatures Monday morning, especially in sheltered
areas, but widespread freezing more likely Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.