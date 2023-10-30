Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Central Grant County/Silver City Area-
West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-
East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-
Including the cities of Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,
Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,
Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Silver City, Mimbres,
Fort Bayard, White Sands National Park, Chaparral,
White Sands Range Headquarters, Alamogordo, Tularosa,
Holloman AFB, and Orogrande
428 AM MDT Mon Oct 30 2023
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.