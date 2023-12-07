Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit,
Mayhill, Pinon, Sacramento, Lake Roberts, and Kingston
1233 PM MST Thu Dec 7 2023
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet and Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will occur during the mid
day hours of Friday and will be over the higher terrain and
eastern slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.