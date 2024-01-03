Central Grant County/Silver City Area-
Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City, Mimbres, Fort Bayard,
Lake Roberts, and Kingston
310 AM MST Wed Jan 3 2024
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Light to moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches possible above 7000 ft and 1 to 3 inches
between 6000 and 7000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...High elevations of the Gila Region including the Black
Range and Silver City.
* WHEN...11 PM MST Wednesday to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.