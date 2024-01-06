Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
Central Grant County/Silver City Area-
Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit,
Silver City, Mimbres, Fort Bayard, Lake Roberts, and Kingston
120 PM MST Sat Jan 6 2024
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, Central Grant
County/Silver City Area and Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility overnight. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches and damage outdoor objects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Best chance for snow will occur along and
behind the cold front, between 4-10PM for the Gila Region and
8PM-2AM for the Sacramento Mountains.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.