Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Central Grant County/Silver City Area-
Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Lordsburg,
Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,
Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston, Mescalero, Timberon,
Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill,
Pinon, Sacramento, Silver City, Mimbres, Fort Bayard,
Lake Roberts, and Kingston
115 PM MST Sat Jan 6 2024
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
outdoor decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds combined with snow Sunday night may
create areas of lower visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.