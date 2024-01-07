The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Dust Advisory for...
South central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
Southern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico...
Southern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico...
Southeastern Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 415 PM MST.
* At 214 PM MST, an area of blowing dust was over Hachita.
HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong winds up to 45
mph.
SOURCE...Department of Transportation Officials.
IMPACT...Hazardous travel.
* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 54
and 70, and between mile markers 97 and 157.
Locations impacted include...
Hachita, Columbus, Antelope Wells, Vado, Las Cruces, Deming, NMSU
Main Campus, Akela, Afton, Alamo Hueco, Mesilla, San Miguel,
Hermanas, Carzalia Valley, Mesquite, Chamberino, Fairacres, La Union,
Gage, and Sunshine.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.