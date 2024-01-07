Difficult Driving Conditions in Silver City Area

The Silver City Patrol has reported roadways as snow covered and could be icy in spots. Light snow could cause limited visibility. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out clearing roadways and will continue to monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.

Severe Driving Conditions Silver City to Lordsburg

NM 90 from milepost 19(White Singal) to 40(Silver City) is snow packed and icy, travel is not recommended. The NMDOT is out clearing roadways and will continue to monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.

Fair Driving Conditions in Lordsburg Area

The Lordsburg Patrol has reported roadways as snow covered and could be icy in spots. Light snow could cause limited visibility. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out clearing roadways and will continue to monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.

Fair Driving Conditions in Deming Area

The Deming Patrol has reported I-10 from milepost 70 to 49(NM 146/Hachita) with a light snow and could be icy in spots. Light snow could cause limited visibility. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out clearing roadways and will continue to monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.

UPATES:

Fair Driving Conditions in Deming Area

The Deming Patrol has reported roadways with light snow fall that could be icy in spots. Light snow could cause limited visibility. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out clearing roadways and will continue to monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.

Difficult Driving Conditions Silver City to Lordsburg

NM 90 from milepost 19(White Singal) to 40(Silver City) has been cleared but is still icy in areas. The NMDOT will continue to monitor and clear as needed. This event will be updated as conditions change.