Central Grant County/Silver City Area-
Including the cities of Silver City, Mimbres, and Fort Bayard
117 PM MST Wed Jan 10 2024
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Central Grant County/Silver City Area.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may cause reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.