ROAD ADVISORY
Difficult Driving Conditions in Silver City Area
The Silver City Patrol has reported roadways with light snow and could be icy. Please be sure to drive with caution, reduce speed, and follow all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out clearing roadways and will continue to monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.
ROAD ADVISORY
Difficult Driving Conditions in Cliff Area
The Cliff Patrol is reporting all roadways as snow packed & icy. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out plowing and will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.
ROAD ADVISORY
Difficult Driving Conditions Lordsburg Area
NM 90 from milepost 10 to 25 (White Signal) is reported as snow packed & icy. The NMDOT is out plowing and will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.