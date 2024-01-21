Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Lake Roberts and Kingston
405 AM MST Sun Jan 21 2024
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3-5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 8 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Upslope conditions could enhance snow
amounts over upper west facing slopes and ridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.