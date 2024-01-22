Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Lake Roberts and Kingston
243 PM MST Mon Jan 22 2024
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range above 7000
feet.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Roads may close for brief periods.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...lesser amounts of snow of 1 to 2 inches is
possible below 7000 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.