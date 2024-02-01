Expect Strong Winds, Snow, and Blowing Dust

DEMING - The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) will be monitoring roadway conditions with local law enforcement over the next several days. If you must travel, we recommend you monitor local forecast conditions prior to starting your trip and visit our web site as roadway conditions may change quickly throughout New Mexico.

Roadway advisories will be posted on www.nmroads.com , or by calling 511. If you are approaching a dust storm or caught in a dust storm, please follow the guidelines below to help you stay safe.

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, High wind advisories were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) (impacts attached from NWS with Press Release).

On Friday, February 2, 2024, the NWS is forecasting very strong winds from 20 to 30 mph and 3-5 inches of snow in the mountain areas.

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, the wind gusts are expected to increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The I-10 corridor could see low visibilities from blowing dust and mountain snow could create slick roadways.

The NMDOT would like to remind the traveling public, blowing dust can escalate to blinding dust storms as they move quickly through remote areas.

Avoid driving into or through a dust storm.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

If you encounter a dust storm, check traffic immediately around your vehicle (front, back and to the side) and begin slowing down.

Do not stop in the roadway; pull completely out of the travel lanes and as far onto the right shoulder as possible.

Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from where other vehicles may travel.

Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.

Stay in the vehicle with your seat belts buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.