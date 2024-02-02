Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Kingston, Cloudcroft, Lake Roberts, Apache Summit, and Sunspot
257 AM MST Fri Feb 2 2024
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and Southern Gila
Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM MST this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest of snow with this current storm
system has passed. There may still be isolated to scattered,
mostly light, snow showers through the evening and overnight
hours, but additional accumulations are expected to be light.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.