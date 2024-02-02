NM 90 is reported as clear and drying, removed from NM Roads.

Fair Driving Conditions in Silver City Area

The Silver City Patrol has reported roadways as snow covered and could be icy. Please be sure to drive with caution, reduce speed, and follow all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to plow and monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.

Fair Driving Conditions in Lordsburg to Silver City

NM 90 from milepost 10 to 25(White Signal) is reported as snow covered and could be icy. Please be sure to drive with caution, reduce speed, and follow all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to plow and monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.

Fair Driving Conditions in Cliff

The Cliff Patrol has reported roadways as wet and could be slick. Please be sure to drive with caution, reduce speed, and follow all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to plow and monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.

Difficult Driving Conditions in Silver City/Black Range Area

NM 15 is reported at snow packed & icy from milepost 7 (Pinos Altos) to milepost 25(NM 35 junction). Please be sure to drive with caution, reduce speed, and follow all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to plow and monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.



Difficult Driving Conditions in Silver City/Black Range Area

NM 152 is reported at snow packed & icy from milepost 15 (San Lorenzo) to milepost 40(Kingston). Please be sure to drive with caution, reduce speed, and follow all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to plow and monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.