Sierra County Lakes-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Truth Or Consequences, Kingston, Derry,
Lake Roberts, and Spaceport
708 PM MST Fri Feb 2 2024
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE...Sierra County Lakes and Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.