Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-
Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-Northern
Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth
Highlands-
Including the cities of Fort Bliss, Garfield, Truth Or
Consequences, Cornudas, Sacramento, Red Rock, Animas, Grant
County Airport, Sierra Blanca, East and Northeast El Paso,
Mescalero, Apache Summit, Vado, Columbus, Cloudcroft, Las Cruces,
Crow Flats, Salt Flat, Faywood, Kingston, Dell City, Lake
Roberts, Sunspot, Lordsburg, Downtown El Paso, Hueco Tanks,
Virden, Hurley, Radium Springs, Spaceport, Loma Linda, Antelope
Wells, Pinon, Socorro, Derry, White Sands Range Headquarters,
Upper Valley, Deming, Hatch, Hillsboro, Mayhill, West El Paso,
Mountain Park, Sunland Park, White Sands National Park, Hachita,
Winston, Chaparral, and Timberon
1205 PM MST Tue Feb 6 2024
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Damage to light structures is possible.
Areas of blowing dust is likely. A few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A passing cold front with scattered showers
will move eastward across the region. The strongest winds will
likely be associated with the cold front arrival. Local areas of
blowing dust is likely, but significant visibility restrictions
are not expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.