Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Western El Paso
County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-Northern Hudspeth
Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Tornillo, Sierra Blanca, Fort Hancock,
Hueco Tanks, Las Cruces, West El Paso, Fabens, Tularosa, Fort Bliss, East and Northeast El Paso, Downtown El Paso, Socorro, Sunland Park, Holloman AFB, Upper Valley, Deming, Indian Hot Springs, Alamogordo, Vado, Columbus, and Loma Linda
1200 PM MST Wed Feb 21 2024
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility between one-half and two miles in blowing dust
expected.
* WHERE...In New Mexico, portions of Luna, southern Dona Ana, and
northern Otero Counties. In Texas, El Paso and portions of
Hudspeth County.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.