West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park,
Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon, Sacramento,
Lake Roberts, and Kingston
207 PM MST Sat Feb 24 2024
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet,
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento
Mountains Below 7500 Feet and Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.