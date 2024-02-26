West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento
Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below
7500 Feet-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Kingston, Sunspot, Pinon, Timberon,
Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Mescalero,
Sacramento, and Lake Roberts
305 AM MST Mon Feb 26 2024
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE...Sacramento Mountains, and Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.