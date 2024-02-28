Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Lake Roberts and Kingston
113 AM MST Wed Feb 28 2024
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5
AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snows will fall above 7,000 feet and
may impact Emory Pass.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.