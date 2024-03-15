Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Including the cities of Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,
Deming, and Columbus
543 PM MDT Fri Mar 15 2024
...LARGE AREA OF BLOWING DUST OVER THE DESERT FROM ABOUT DEMING
WEST TO LORDSBURG...
A cold front extending from about Lordsburg to Hatchita is
producing a large area of blowing dust from the lead edge of the
front to about 50 miles behind the front. The front continues to
slowly move west and the lead edge of the blowing dust will also
move west with the front. The front/blowing dust will reach the
Arizona border by around midnight. Expect frequent visibilities of
three to five miles with a few visibilities dropping to one mile.
The blowing dust should subside within the next 2 to 4 hours as
the winds diminish.