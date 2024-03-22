Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana
County/Mesilla Valley-West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below
7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-Southern Gila
Region Highlands/Black Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White
Sands-East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa
Basin-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern
Hudspeth Highlands-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western
Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Pinon, Chaparral, Downtown El Paso,
Holloman AFB, Salt Flat, Columbus, Truth Or Consequences,
Mayhill, Indian Hot Springs, Orogrande, Deming, Timberon, Upper
Valley, Las Cruces, Winston, Fabens, Kingston, Garfield, Radium
Springs, Cloudcroft, Spaceport, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,
Tularosa, Apache Summit, Mescalero, East and Northeast El Paso,
Tornillo, Derry, West El Paso, Sacramento, White Sands Range
Headquarters, Hillsboro, Sierra Blanca, Fort Hancock, Fort Bliss,
Sunspot, Vado, Lake Roberts, Dell City, Hatch, Loma Linda, White
Sands National Park, Socorro, Hueco Tanks, Mountain Park,
Cornudas, and Crow Flats
126 AM MDT Fri Mar 22 2024
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions
due to reduced visibility in areas of blowing dust
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest threat for low visibilities will
occur in and around dust source and dust prone areas, especially
along I-10 between El Paso and Deming.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to
the onset of winds.