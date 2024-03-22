High Wind Watch 032424

Category: Weather Weather
Published: 22 March 2024 22 March 2024

high wind watch 032424Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana
County/Mesilla Valley-West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below
7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-Southern Gila
Region Highlands/Black Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White
Sands-East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa
Basin-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-


Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern
Hudspeth Highlands-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western
Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Pinon, Chaparral, Downtown El Paso,
Holloman AFB, Salt Flat, Columbus, Truth Or Consequences,
Mayhill, Indian Hot Springs, Orogrande, Deming, Timberon, Upper
Valley, Las Cruces, Winston, Fabens, Kingston, Garfield, Radium
Springs, Cloudcroft, Spaceport, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,
Tularosa, Apache Summit, Mescalero, East and Northeast El Paso,
Tornillo, Derry, West El Paso, Sacramento, White Sands Range
Headquarters, Hillsboro, Sierra Blanca, Fort Hancock, Fort Bliss,
Sunspot, Vado, Lake Roberts, Dell City, Hatch, Loma Linda, White
Sands National Park, Socorro, Hueco Tanks, Mountain Park,
Cornudas, and Crow Flats
126 AM MDT Fri Mar 22 2024

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions
due to reduced visibility in areas of blowing dust

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest threat for low visibilities will
occur in and around dust source and dust prone areas, especially
along I-10 between El Paso and Deming.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to
the onset of winds.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 