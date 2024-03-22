Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana

County/Mesilla Valley-West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below

7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-Southern Gila

Region Highlands/Black Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White

Sands-East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa

Basin-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-



Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern

Hudspeth Highlands-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western

Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Pinon, Chaparral, Downtown El Paso,

Holloman AFB, Salt Flat, Columbus, Truth Or Consequences,

Mayhill, Indian Hot Springs, Orogrande, Deming, Timberon, Upper

Valley, Las Cruces, Winston, Fabens, Kingston, Garfield, Radium

Springs, Cloudcroft, Spaceport, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,

Tularosa, Apache Summit, Mescalero, East and Northeast El Paso,

Tornillo, Derry, West El Paso, Sacramento, White Sands Range

Headquarters, Hillsboro, Sierra Blanca, Fort Hancock, Fort Bliss,

Sunspot, Vado, Lake Roberts, Dell City, Hatch, Loma Linda, White

Sands National Park, Socorro, Hueco Tanks, Mountain Park,

Cornudas, and Crow Flats

126 AM MDT Fri Mar 22 2024

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions

due to reduced visibility in areas of blowing dust

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest threat for low visibilities will

occur in and around dust source and dust prone areas, especially

along I-10 between El Paso and Deming.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to

the onset of winds.