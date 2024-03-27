Upper Gila River Valley-
Including the cities of Mule Creek, Buckhorn, Cliff, and Gila Hot
Springs
829 AM MDT Wed Mar 27 2024
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility below 1 mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highway 35 in Grant county in the vicinity of
Lake Roberts as well as highway 180 from Cliff to near Silver City
will see the largest extent of fog this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.