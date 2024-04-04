Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento
Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black
Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-
Including the cities of Sunspot, Kingston, Cloudcroft,
Sacramento, Pinon, Mayhill, White Sands National Park, White
Sands Range Headquarters, Chaparral, Lake Roberts, and Apache
Summit
242 PM MDT Thu Apr 4 2024
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 3 PM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE...East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet,
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, West Central Tularosa
Basin/White Sands, and Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From midnight Friday Night to 3 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Damage to trees/power lines possible
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.