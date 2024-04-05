Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra
County Lakes-Central Grant County/Silver City Area-
Including the cities of Cloverdale, Spaceport, Mule Creek,
Faywood, Cliff, Grant County Airport, Lordsburg, Buckhorn, Red
Rock, Truth Or Consequences, Hillsboro, Animas, Mimbres, Fort
Bayard, Silver City, Gila Hot Springs, Hurley, Derry, Hachita,
Virden, Winston, and Antelope Wells
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Sierra County Lakes, Central Grant County/Silver City
Area, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel,
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southwest Desert/Lower
Gila River Valley, Uplands of the Bootheel, and Upper Gila River
Valley.
* WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.