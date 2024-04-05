Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Kingston and Lake Roberts
949 PM MDT Thu Apr 4 2024
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning, west winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon Friday to 6 AM MDT
Saturday. For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM MDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.