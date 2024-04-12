Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern
Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana
County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-West Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above
7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero
Mesa-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-
East Central
Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-Western El
Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-Northern Hudspeth
Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, West El Paso, Radium
Springs, Indian Hot Springs, Garfield, Fabens, White Sands Range
Headquarters, Timberon, Loma Linda, Hillsboro, Orogrande, Salt
Flat, Sacramento, Hurley, Hatch, Crow Flats, Tornillo, Vado,
Apache Summit, Alamogordo, East and Northeast El Paso,
Cloverdale, Mountain Park, Derry, Faywood, Truth Or Consequences,
Animas, Hachita, Winston, Socorro, Antelope Wells, Cloudcroft,
Sunland Park, Mayhill, Las Cruces, Sunspot, Cornudas, Dell City,
Mescalero, Deming, Columbus, Tularosa, Fort Hancock, Sierra
Blanca, Holloman AFB, Pinon, White Sands National Park, Downtown
El Paso, Fort Bliss, Chaparral, Upper Valley, Spaceport, and
Grant County Airport
141 PM MDT Fri Apr 12 2024
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds could blow down trees and cause some isolated
power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.