CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED MONDAY... .A strong upper low will be moving into the Four Corners region on Monday which will bring strong west to southwest winds to the Borderland. Winds gusting to 60 mph combined with minimum relative humidities in the single digits will lead to extremely critical fire weather conditions late Monday morning into the evening.
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-
South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-
Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-
Texas Fire Weather Zone 055
El Paso County- Texas Fire Weather Zone 056
Hudspeth County-
147 PM MDT Fri Apr 12 2024
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 111, 112, AND 113...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday
morning through Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone
112.Fire weather zone 113.Fire weather zone 055.Fire weather
zone 056.
* WIND...West to southwest at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
* HUMIDITY...4 to 12 percent.
* HIGHEST THREAT...is located along eastern mountain slopes.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.