Upper Gila River Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-
Including the cities of Gila Hot Springs, Red Rock, Lordsburg,
Cliff, Buckhorn, Mule Creek, and Virden
1226 PM MDT Sat Apr 13 2024
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley and Upper Gila
River Valley.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 10 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.