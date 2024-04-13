Central Grant County/Silver City Area-Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Lake Roberts, Kingston, Silver City,
Mimbres, and Fort Bayard
1226 PM MDT Sat Apr 13 2024
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph with up to
70 MPH within the Black Range.
* WHERE...Central Grant County/Silver City Area and Southern Gila
Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 10 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.