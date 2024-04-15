Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Southeast Tularosa Basin-

Western El Paso County-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-Rio Grande

Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande

Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Virden, Sierra Blanca, Tornillo, Downtown

El Paso, West El Paso, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Fort Hancock, Fabens,

Upper Valley, Indian Hot Springs, and Orogrande

Mon Apr 15 2024

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one-half

and two miles in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...In New Mexico, Southeast Tularosa Basin and Southwest

Desert/Lower Gila River Valley. In Texas, Rio Grande Valley of

Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties, Rio Grande Valley of

Eastern Hudspeth County, Southern Hudspeth Highlands, and Western

El Paso County.

* WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 5 PM MDT this

afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could

be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,

Stay Alive'.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.