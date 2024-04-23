CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON THURSDAY... .Warm and dry high pressure will transition to deep southwest flow on Wednesday ahead of an approaching Pacific storm system that will move across the region on Thursday. Gusty southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph sustained with gusts of 50 to 60 mph, combined with critically low minimum relative humidity values will lead to critical fire weather conditions late Thursday morning into the evening timeframe.

Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055

El Paso County- Texas Fire Weather Zone 056

Hudspeth County-

354 AM MDT Tue Apr 23 2024

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND VERY DRY HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055,

056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM

MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND...West to southwest at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...6-8 Critical to Extreme in Southern New

Mexico and Far West Texas desert lowlands. 5-7 Critical for

Lincoln and Gila National Forests.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* HUMIDITY...7 to 17 percent.

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...6-8 Critical to Extreme in Southern New

Mexico and Far West Texas desert lowlands. 5-7 Critical for

Sacramento and Gila Mountains.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.