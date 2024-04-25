Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla

Valley-Otero Mesa-East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-

Southeast Tularosa Basin-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central

El Paso County-Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt

Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El

Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern

Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Deming, Las

Cruces, Socorro, Dell City, Cornudas, Alamogordo, Downtown El

Paso, Sunland Park, Orogrande, Columbus, Upper Valley, Fort

Bliss, Vado, Sierra Blanca, Indian Hot Springs, Tularosa, Salt

Flat, Holloman AFB, Loma Linda, Tornillo, West El Paso, Fabens,

Fort Hancock, Crow Flats, and Hueco Tanks

1110 AM MDT Thu Apr 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between

one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the

Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,

Stay Alive'.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.