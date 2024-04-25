Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla
Valley-Otero Mesa-East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-
Southeast Tularosa Basin-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central
El Paso County-Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt
Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El
Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern
Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Deming, Las
Cruces, Socorro, Dell City, Cornudas, Alamogordo, Downtown El
Paso, Sunland Park, Orogrande, Columbus, Upper Valley, Fort
Bliss, Vado, Sierra Blanca, Indian Hot Springs, Tularosa, Salt
Flat, Holloman AFB, Loma Linda, Tornillo, West El Paso, Fabens,
Fort Hancock, Crow Flats, and Hueco Tanks
1110 AM MDT Thu Apr 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between
one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the
Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.