CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON THURSDAY... ... CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON SATURDAY... .Deep southwest flow will continue to increase this afternoon with the passage of an upper level jet streak. Deep surface low over eastern Colorado will extend a strong pressure gradient southward into New Mexico and west Texas, leading to strong winds area wide during the daytime hours today. West-southwest winds with sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph and peak gusts around 55 mph combined with very low relative humidity values will lead to critical fire weather conditions and the risk of rapid fire start and spread. Fuel moisture had dried rapidly this month, especially along the desert lowlands, due to preexisting drought status and lack of recent precipitation. Winds subsiding overnight into Friday morning, picking back up again Friday and Saturday afternoons. On Saturday, particularly, there is high confidence much of the south central and southwest New Mexico lowlands and far West Texas.

124 PM MDT Thu Apr 25 2024

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY DRY HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 111, AND 112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9PM MDT.

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday

afternoon through Saturday evening.

* WIND...West to southwest at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...For today, 6-8 Critical to Extreme in

Southern New Mexico and Far West Texas. For Saturday, 5 to 6

Critical in Southern New Mexico and Far West Texas desert

lowlands.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

