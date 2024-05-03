CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DEVELOPING SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .A Pacific storm system will move to the Great Basin Sunday, allowing gusty winds to develop in the afternoon. These winds, along with very low humidity, will likely produce critical fire conditions. These winds and critical fire conditions will likely continue Monday and Tuesday.
NMZ110>113-032100-
/O.NEW.KEPZ.FW.A.0005.240505T1800Z-240506T0300Z/
Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-
South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-
Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-
419 AM MDT Fri May 3 2024
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO ZONES...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 110 Southwest Mountains/Gila
NF/Apache NF/GLZ, Fire Weather Zone 111 Southwest Deserts and
Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ, Fire Weather Zone 112 South
Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ and
Fire Weather Zone 113 Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln
NF/LNZ.
* TIMING...Beginning about noon Sunday and lasting into the early
evening hours.
* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 to 8 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...85 to 90 lowlands, 70s mountains.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.