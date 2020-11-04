By Mary Alice Murphy

The statewide presidential race with six presidential and vice-presidential candidates went Democrat by choosing Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris with 489,979 votes. In second place was Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence, with 398,442 votes. Only the Libertarian ticket Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, with 12,317 broke above 0 percent, with 12,317 votes. The Green party ticket received 4302 votes, the Constitution Party, 1766 and the Party of Socialism and Liberation 1603.

Congressional District 2, which covers more than half the state, with many rural areas including Grant County, will return a Republican to Washington, D.C. Yvette Herrell garnered 141,227 votes to beat incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres Small, with 120,766. Independent Steve Jones, a write-in got 12 votes.

Congressional District 1 will return Democrat Deb Haaland, with 185,196 votes, defeated Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes, who gained 133,695 votes.

Congressional District 3 will also remain Democrat, with Teresa Leger Fernandez, who will fill Ben Ray Lujan's seat. Fernandez garnered 178,242 votes to defeat Republican Alexis M. Johnson who got 129,305 votes.

Democrat Ben Ray Lujan will replace retiring U.S. Senator Tom Udall. Lujan, who, with 463,191 votes, defeated challengers Republican Mark Ronchetti, who received 414.824 votes and Libertarian Bob Walsh, who received 23,842 votes.

The Senate District 28 race to replace the appointed Sen. Gabriel Ramos, who was defeated in the primary, went back and forth toward the end of the evening last night. Democrat Siah Correa Hemphill, with 11,506 votes, defeated Republican James S. Williams, who received 11,143, a margin of 363 votes.

In the three state representative races, which involve Grant County, in District 32, incumbent Democrat Candie G. Sweetser received 5,238 votes to defeat challenger Republican J. Scott Chandler, who received 4,414 votes.

State Representative District 38 incumbent Republican Rebecca Dow, with 8,500 votes, defeated challengers Democrat Karen C. Whitlock, with 6,078 votes, and Libertarian William Parrish Kinney, who received 423 votes.

In State Representative District 39, challenger Republican Luis M. Terrazas, with 5,924 votes, defeated incumbent Democrat Rodolpho S. Martinez, who received 5,277 votes.

Another more regional race for District Court Judge Sixth Judicial District: Division 3 faced off appointed Democrat Jim Foy, who with 11,912 votes, barely defeated Republican William J. Perkins, who received 11,773 votes, a margin of 139 votes.

Other local Grant County votes can be visited at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/61020-final-grant-county-totals-as-of-8-54-p-m

For more statewide results visit https://nmresults.azurewebsites.net/Default.aspx

For more national results, don't hold your breath until final results come out.