Grant County Commission holds work session 101023 and regular meeting 101223 part 7

[Editor's Note: The Grant County Commission work session meeting on Oct. 10, 2023, lasted just shy of 3 hours, so readers can expect several articles. The seventh  and final article continues with the review of the regular meeting agenda at the work session and reports and decisions made at the regular meeting. on Oct. 12, 2023.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The review of the Oct. 12, 2023 Grant County Commission regular meeting agenda continued at the Oct. 10, 2023 work session, with County Manager Charlene Webb explaining the items.

Under financial reports, Chief Procurement Officer Veronica Rodriguez presented the deletion and transfers request No. 2. She explained that most of the equipment was obsolete or not longer functioning and would be deleted from the county assets.

A transfer of a 2003 Ford Ranger would take place between the Planning Department, which no longer needed the vehicle, to the Road Department

Commissioners at the regular meeting approved the deletions and transfer.

Under new business, Webb said the county had received an ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) allocation request from Whiskey Creek Zocalo in the amount of $60,000 to address negative economic impacts. The request was to provide water main access and a fire suppression system for the facility to counteract the negative impacts of Covid on restaurants and entertainment venues.

Commissioners approved the request at the regular meeting.

The second item of new business addressed the extension of the industrial revenue bonds issuance for the Great Divide Wind Farm to 2026 to allow for further work to be completed on the project, which also was impacted by Covid.

Commissioners approved the extension at the regular meeting.

Under agreements, Webb said the first four could be considered and approved as one, because they were also agreements involving the county as fiscal agent. The first one was a sub award agreement with the Center for Health Innovation (CHI) as authorize under the New Mexico Department of Health MOA (memorandum of agreement) to provide data support activities toe statewide community health organizations in the amount of $15,000.

The second was also a sub award for CHI as authorized by NM DOH to expand comprehensive health career training programs in the amount of $192,500.

The third, mirroring the first, considered an MOA with the NM DOH and Grant County to provide data support. and fourth was the MOA for the regional training programs.

Commissioner approved the four at the same time at the regular meeting.

Another agreement involved taking part in the National Association of Counties—National Center for Public Lands Counties. Webb requested that the commissioners table the issue "until I can schedule a presentation from them. There are no time constraints on it." She said she was not the only manager having questions on this issue. "I don't know what this does above what we already do."

Commissioners approved the tabling of the issue until a future date.

An intergovernmental cooperative purchasing agreement with National Purchasing partner for law enforcement and emergency equipment with NPPGov.

Commissioners approved the purchasing agreement at the regular meeting.

Webb explained an appropriation and allocation for law enforcement recruitment funds totaling $393,7590 would be spent by the county and the sheriff's department to ensure that new deputies or officers would remain for a certain amount of time to be eligible for the funding or the state would revert the funding. "The Sheriff's Department can only spend it with our oversight."

Under resolutions, the rest addressed approving participation in the PERA (Public Employees Retirement Association) Fire Member Coverage Plan 4. Webb said: "We're looking toward developing a county Fire Chief, after the upcoming retirement of County Fire Management Officer Randy Villa. This plan would be an extra benefit to a county fire chief or even to any other paid members that a county fire department might have."

Commissioners approved it at the regular meeting.

Fiscal Service Director Linda Vasquez presented severs budget adjustments for the fiscal year 24 budget, primarily for revenues and expenditures for grants that have been awarded.

Commissioners approved the budget adjustment requests at the regular meeting.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked if the county is still mandated to have a health council. Webb said she believed the language was "shall," so yes.

"So we are using junior money to pay for Grant County Community Health Council operations," Edwards said to another affirmation.

Planning Director Randy Hernandez at the work session asked that a resolution be approved on Title VI Civil Rights Compliance, "so we don't lose Corre Caminos and for Department of Transportation funding that is tied to federal funding. This plan brings us back into compliance with non-discrimation."

Commissioners approved the resolution at the regular meeting.

They also approved the resolution addressing Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan compliance, which Hernandez explained requires the county services to be accessible, both physically and programmatically. "This resolution updates what was last passed in 2017. All of our facilities and parks must be accessible. This identifies those that may need improvements."

Webb noted that the bleachers at the rodeo grounds are not accessible, and there is no accessible parking at the Fairground exhibit hall.

Hernandez said this resolution allows for the public to submit a form asking for the county to assess and create a plan to correct any deficiencies.

Webb said applying for CDBG (community development block grant) funding requires the plan.

Rodriguez talked about two bids received by the county for Fleming Tank Road drainage. "We recommend the lower bid from Deming Escavation for $476,894.49. We received a NMDOT grant for $600,000, of which we have already expended some of the funding."

Commissioners approved the bid at the regular meeting.

During commissioner reports at the work session, District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked why the Shooting Range isn't open more during hunting season. "People want more availability in September, October and November. I'm afraid people are just going up into the forest and shooting up trees. I'm just letting you know. They have only three days this week that they are open. Also some of those working on the ForgottenVeterans Park will be coming to the commission with issues of fencing. They will ask the county to enter into an agreement for a little bit more land behind the Dollar Store, so they can have a separate road and have another building to provide meeting room for all the veterans' organization. I don't want you taken by surprise.

Commissioners District 2 Eloy Medina, District 5 Harry Browne, District 4 Billy Billings had no reports at the work session.

At the regular meeting, Billings said he wanted to thank the staff and the county commission for asking his questions when he was unable to attend meetings. "I appreciate the amount of time you spent on my questions on the broadband expansion."

Medina thanked Rebekah Wenger at the airport when they were having problems with fuel services. Charlene and (Facilities and Grounds Superintendent Jason (Lockett) went above and beyond."

Edwards said she wanted to acknowledge Gila Regional Medical Center's Interim Chief Executive Officer Margie Molitor's service. "She didn't expect to be here this long, but she stood by her commitment to be here until a permanent CEO was hired."

Ponce said it was great to hear that the hospital has 140 days of cash on hand. "When we took over as the governing board, we had what maybe a half a day of cash? I'm happy we have a good new board of trustees."

Medina agreed that Molitor had done a great job. "She really became a role model for all the directors. It's been a pleasure to work with her."

The commissioners went into a short executive session at the regular meeting. When they came out they approved in open session the purchase agreement for the property located at 1422 highway 180 East.

The adjourned from the regular meeting.

