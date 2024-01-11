(Editor's Note: This author will use the same technique as used on the NMHED letter, which will include quotes and paraphrases of what is stated in the letter. The Beat prefers to offer all sides of a situation. To view the article on the NMHED letter, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/82043-nmhed-reports-on-limited-scope-review-of-supporting-documents-from-wnmu-s-president ]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Western New Mexico University President Joseph Shepard in his letter to faculty and staff noted that many recipients were likely aware of the recent articles about him and the university.

"With all of the wonderful accomplishments we have achieved over the years, I am disheartened by the rhetoric and disparaging comments with many of them not true or accurate and lacking context," Shepard said. He said he has always believed in making investment in WNMU, using fundraising for infrastructure, equipment and technology, as well as investing in the character of "those who are working in and around those buildings. I invest in you and our future."

He also said because of the diverse community, "we may not agree on where or how to expend our resources to accomplish agreed upon goals." Shepard said many in academia do not understand spending money on athletics, for instance, while many coaches want more money for athletics. "But on the balance, we must look at results."

With a projection of an increase in spring enrollment over last spring's, he said the university's reserves are healthy and WNMU's Foundation assets stand at nearly $30 million allowing more students to receive scholarships. "And we are doing our part to better the futures of the students here by having nationally ranked programs."

Addressing criticism of the university's graduation rates, he said WNMU is competitive with other similar open-access institutions.

He also gave kudos to the faculty members who educate students of all ages and backgrounds, with some students taking longer to graduate because of their jobs to support their families.

Shepard said he would not "engage in the same demeaning rhetoric as what is being presented. There is a group of people who seek to change the leadership at the university for their own agenda." But "my attention will remain focused on leading this university to a better place. But as you know, I can only do that with you."

Although he is the target of the media coverage of the university, he alleged it also "disparages your hard work." He said he gave more than 540,000 transactions to a reporter. "I appreciate transparency," but he noted that the non-profit news source in question is using the coverage for fundraising and is leaving out anything that would lead to a balanced story by only reporting on a few of the transactions and twisting them, thereby providing a false narrative.

"Their coverage has disparaged the hard work of our accounting and oversight teams in order to provide a perception that there are no checks and balances in the work to review transactions as accountants or as purchasing agents," Shepard said. "I am greatly appreciative of all our staff who have the arduous task of reviewing each transaction and holding us accountable. I know that these individuals who monitor our transactions and travel are good, hard-working people with ethics and morals that would never allow a president to do the things that the article is alleging."



As an example, he said any Foundation check requires two signatures of Foundation board members.

He noted he does not personally write university checks, but the university has a process that goes through a "rigorous review with numerous controls."

Shepard also pointed out that the coverage wrongly applies policies and rates that state agencies must use, whereas universities have different policies. He said it was like applying rules of baseball to football.

"I can attest proudly that we have adhered to our university policies and procedures," Shepard said. He said errors might have been made, but "they would be minor in nature."

He pointed out that the article said the rental house in Santa Fe was for 48 days when it was actually for the full 60 days of the legislative session, which changes the highly cost. "When corrected, the error drops the rental price below $200 a night, particularly when including another person who was paying part of the rent. But those pieces are not part of the story."

Shepard pointed out the exaggeration of the $800 bottles of wine, which are shipped to his house. "I do purchase wine for the university and occasionally seek reimbursement, but not $800 per bottle." He said the wine is used for university and foundation events as public funds are not used to purchase alcohol. He even sometime purchases directly from the vineyards, cutting out the distributor.

He said the article talked about the purchase of flowers. He agreed they are used for graduation ceremonies and holidays, and they include "arrangements we send when we hear of the unfortunate passing of a loved one from the Mustang family or someone is hospitalized." They also include flowers for events throughout the university, as well as the President's residence, which is owned by the university. "They cannot be purchased with university funds, but by Foundation non-public dollars."

To address the allegations of not following state travel policies or procurement policies, "It needs to be clearly noted that our university is governed by the New Mexico Constitution and the correlating statutes that give the authority and operation of the university to the Board of Regents. This includes the procurement and travel policies." Shepard said the university's policies are "rightly" different from those of state agencies. The Board of Regents actively develops the policies and procedures, which also have university oversight.

He also noted that the board members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate. "To suggest these members with their wide array of expertise, having gone through rigorous review, lack the ability to provide proper direction is simply not true."

The university has had 13 years of consistent leadership under Shepard.

"I know that I am not perfect, but I know I am made better by your efforts," Shepard said. "I want to thank you for all you have done for the university. My apologies, to you, that the ire of some of the news media and others whose focus on tarnishing my family is giving the rest of the state an inaccurate perception of your efforts and our collective work for our students and community."

He also pointed out that everyone is living in a time of "divisiveness and uncertainly. We need to stay positive and focused on those things that matter most because our students depend on it. ... We must be greater than we were yesterday, better than we are today, and create a future for students to educationally rise to transform their lives and their family's lives. "

His concluding paragraph lays out his goals: "Our students should have the same opportunities and privileges as students across the state and and country in terms of access to quality education, international/global experience, and attending a university that advances their future. Our faculty should have the same access as other faculties have to collaborative research around the world. They should be able to augment their curriculum and enhance it with the latest knowledge and research for the betterment of our society and our students. Our staff should have the necessary resources to serve our students and each other effectively. It is my commitment to continue to fight for you and for our students. And we must continue to build a university that is competitive in today's world of higher education. And in this storm, we must take the high road and learn to dance in the rain. "

He ends the letter with "Go Mustangs," before his signature.