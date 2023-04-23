Grant County Commission work session held April 11, 2023 and regular meeting on April 13, 2023, part 8

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 23 April 2023 23 April 2023

[Editor's Note: This is part 8 of a multi-article series on the Commission work session on April 11, as well as on the regular meeting on April 13, 2023. This article begins with the GRMC monthly report.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

At the Grant County Commission regular meeting on April 13, 2023, Gila Regional Medical Center Interim Chief Executive Officer Margie Molitar came forward to give the monthly report and turned it over to Chief Financial Officer Patrick Banks, who presented the February financial report, as the March one had not been yet approved by the Governing Board.

Banks noted the days cash on hand were up from the previous month at 109 days. "We are improving our cost structure. We have had a significant increase in labor costs, but we expect to see an improvement. The hospital posted a $30,000 surplus in operations, which is highly significant. The hospital is grateful to Sen. Siah Hemphill, Rep. Luis Terrazas, our federal congressional delegation, and you commissioners for your support to make sure to keep the hospital going."

Molitar said she continues to carry the message that "we have great people at Gila Regional. We got a good report on the Joint Commission survey, with a few minor deficiencies that we are working through with our correction plan. I do regular rounds with patients and departments. A lot of my work is to make the system more efficient, so staff spends more time in caring for patients and less time in meetings. Our senior leadership is working on a strategic management action plan that was developed when you did your strategic planning last year. We have a plan, and we are looking at it, revising it and seeing how we can take measurable actions and also report it to you."

She said she was happy and proud to report that Dr. Melendez has received his New Mexico license as a general surgeon. He is now working on credentialing and looking at housing. He will join Dr. Gibson and Dr. Rosser. Dr. Durando, a medical oncologist, started this last week. He shares the responsibility with Dr. Shaheen.

"We have been interviewing several radiation oncologists to replace Dr. Hayostek, who will retire in September.," Molitar continued. "We have instituted phone calls to our emergency patients and our inpatients. It's an important call to make sure they understand their discharge instructions, if they have gotten their prescriptions filled, and if they have any questions or concerns we can help them with. That's a very important protocol we have reinstituted. I have reviewed all the staff engagement survey results, as well as the department directors' plans related to those results. And we are now having those directors present their plans of what they are doing, so we can work together and share ideas, because employee engagement is important for anything we do up there. We had our kickoff meeting for the Meditech expansion project. It starts now, and it won't go live until November. We have three physician champions, with Dr. Robinson agreeing to go out for a week-long training. It's important we have those providers engaged in the process, so it is more efficient and easier to use. Some of the 13 resident nurses are coming off orientation and coming on staff, which will help us reduce the number of traveling nurses. Our EMS has a huge commitment to support the Tour of the Gila. We are providing three to four ambulances per day, a huge commitment from (EMS Director) Eloy (Medina)'s team. We are also providing physicians and physician assistants to the Tour of the Gila to make sure those cyclists are safe and we are there if something happens. I had a good meeting with Dan Otero on how to enhance our partnership with HMS (Hidalgo Medical Services)."

She gave a shout out to April 16-22 as National Volunteers Week. "We have some great volunteers, with 36 members in our Auxiliary. They man the front desk, the gift shop, as well as the Surgical and Cancer centers. They have also agreed to purchase three fetal monitors. Our foundation is becoming more active, with activities planned for this summer and fall, to help bring in funding for necessary equipment. I also want to thank our legislative representatives for funding our phone system."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he asked a couple of weeks ago to recognize several people. "My wife had some stuff going on. I want to say the employees, nurses and CNAs were great. You can see their compassion. I will give their first names, Jessie, Marisa, Marlene, Zabonie, Brian and EMS, they did a great job. I would ask that they be recognized. Saying that, there is still a lot of work to do above them. I would like to know if any have been recognized."

Molitar said she did not have the list, but she will carry the information.

County Manager Charlene Webb, during the work session review of the regular meeting agenda, noted that one item was the financial report. County Financial Officer Linda Vasquez presented the expenditure report, covering the period between March 3 and April 7, at the work session. Expenditures for the period totaled $3749,562.31, which included three pay periods totaling $662,308.20.

Included in the report was a list of extraordinary expenditures above $10,000, listed in the PDF below.




Commissioners approved the report at the regular meeting.

The next article will begin with the regular meeting elected officials reports, then continue with the work session review of the regular meeting and the decisions made in the regular meeting.

For the previous articles, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/77696-grant-county-commission-work-session-held-april-11-2023-part-1; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/77752-grant-county-commission-work-session-held-april-11-2023-part-2; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/77762-grant-county-commission-work-session-held-april-11-2023-part-3; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/77764-grant-county-commission-work-session-held-april-11-2023-part-4; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/77791-grant-county-commission-work-session-held-april-11-2023-and-regular-meeting-on-april-13-2023-part-5; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/77839-grant-county-commission-work-session-held-april-11-2023-and-regular-meeting-on-april-13-2023-part-6 ; and
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/77843-grant-county-commission-work-session-held-april-11-2023-and-regular-meeting-on-april-13-2023-part-7 .

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 