Grant County Commission holds work session 071823 and regular meeting 072023, part 6

Published: 02 August 2023 02 August 2023

[Editor's Note: This is part 6 of a series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on July 18, 2023 and regular meeting on July 20, 2023. This article continues the review of the regular meeting agenda and includes decisions made.)

By Mary Alice Murphy

In the review of the regular meeting at the work session, County Manager Charlene Webb asked Financial Officer Linda Vasquez to present the expenditure report.

Vasquez reported the total for expenditures from June 2-July 7 totaled $3,046,598.49, which included three payroll periods totaling $700,369.31.

To view the extraordinary expenses above $10,000, please see the chart below:


Commissioners approved the expenditure list at the regular meeting.

The following item in new business addressed consideration of the Bataan Park capital improvement project for fiscal year 2024.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said: "I think this is an action item so that staff and you have direction on how you want to expend the funding," to which Webb nodded affirmatively.

"We have talked about electrical upgrades, installation of vault restrooms and drainage issues," Ponce said. "Commissioners, what are your thoughts on any of this?"

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said the manager and staff have done a ton of research and gathering of information, and "I accept this recommendation."

Commissioners approved it at the regular meeting.

The next item of new business addressed an ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) allocation in the amount of $67,000 to the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments for facilitation of the Co-Starters program for three years.

Priscilla Lucero, SWNMCOG executive director, explained the original funding for the Co-Starters program came from a grant from the USDA and the Economic Development Administration. "We still have funding through the end of this year and then it ceases. It was a big idea to try to build up entrepreneurs. We have had about 85 individuals go through the program so far. I can't tell you how many have actually started businesses, but we've seen some successes not only in this county, but in other counties. We try to continue to foster these economic opportunities in our smaller, rural communities, because we know we need these services. These individuals are bringing forth their talents. They take this course and they are mentored by a number of individuals and begin their business in their locality. We want to continue this program. We have been recognized nationally for our promotion of entrepreneurship in small, rural areas."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings asked if there were any way to learn how many businesses have started. Lucero said she had lost her staff person who was compiling the data and didn't have time to get it for the meeting, but it is available. "I would guess from past presentations that about 80 percent are successful."

Browne asked how many cohorts they have a year, and Lucero said probably two or three, because it is a 10-week session plus the wrap-up. "I think manageable is two a year, because you have to get so many speakers and facilitators together. I think if they can figure out how to network among themselves, it would help."

Browne said he had no problem expending the funding for the program. Planning Director Randy Hernandez noted the ARPA funding must be expended by December 2026, so this timeline would work.

Billings asked if the county has a plan for everyone to be able to request funding from ARPA. Webb said the procedures haven't changed. "We will have recommendations on how to expend the rest of the funds."

Ponce thanked Lucero for all she does for the county, the region and the state.

Commissioners, at the regular meeting, approved the recommendation to put $67,000 toward Co-Starters.

The following item addressed the ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan). "I am looking for input," Hernandez said. "I have set three meetings for input from residents."

Browne asked about the vocational school. Ponce said he wants to talk to the superintendents of the Silver and Cobre school districts. "Freeport is looking at donating acreage for the school. At present, no funding is coming in, so maybe we can work with Santa Clara for use of the Armory facility. It would be a good option. Within a month or so, we will have a better direction. I would like to see it move up in priority in the ICIP."

Webb asked the commissioners to submit their projects to Hernandez, who said the ICIP will be an action item in August and the requests are due to the state by Aug. 18.

Billings asked about the funding for the Gila Community Center, having changed from $400,000 to $750,000.

"It may already be fully funded," Hernandez said, "so it may not need to be as high priority. I expect it to be lower in the list because it likely, but not for certain yet, is fully funded."

At the regular meeting, Webb said: "We want to make sure we are headed in the right direction for what you want."

Billings asked again about the Gila Community Center. "Would $700,000 fully fund it?"

Hernandez said if the congressional direct funding comes through, it will likely fully fund it. "But I suggest leaving it on the ICIP. We already got $300,000 from the state, but we have not received the federal allocation of $400,000. We have had Grant County Parks working with the Gila Park."

Lucero noted that capital requests to the Legislature should be in the top five, although the state is recommending the requests for capital outlay should be in the top three. "Another $40 million will be available for recreation in the fall. The Tourism Department has funding for things that will cause people to spend the night in an area. That's another $5 million. Those should be in the top 10 of your ICIP."

Ponce said he had looked at the preliminary list for the ICIP. "It bothers me that mental health funding is not a priority. I would like to see it move up in the ICIP. Of course, we are working on the crisis intervention center at Tu Casa. We need to help Grant County on that, and I would also like to see the vocational school moved up."

Browne asked if recreational funding should be in the ICIP.

Lucero said: "Yes, it needs to be in the ICIP, because Colonias, CDBG (Community Development Block Grants), the Water Trust Board look at ICIPs, and any other grant requests should be on the ICIP. Tourism wants things in the top 10. As long as an item is in the priority year and the next, it can qualify next year for Colonias, for example. The state expects to put $81 million into roads next year. I'm not sure about whether planning funding will need to be in the ICIP. It doesn't need to be in the top three, but it needs to be on the list."

Billings said he would like to see the vocational school in the top three.

Ponce noted the state and county have put in $1.8 million for Bataan Park. "Maybe we should put it lower, so it qualifies for CDBG, but keep Bataan in the top ten. That's my opinion."

The next article will get into an extensive list of agreements, discussed at the work session and decided at the regular meeting.

To read the previous articles, please visit: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/79377-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-071823-part-1 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/79415-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-071823-part-2 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/79433-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-071823-part-3 ; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/79449-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-071823-part-4 ; and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/79534-grant-county-commission-holds-work-session-071823-and-regular-meeting-072023-part-5  .

