[Editor's Note: This is part 7 of a series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on Sept. 12, 2023 and the regular meeting on Sept. 14, 2023.. This article continues with the review of the regular meeting agenda at the work session. This article begins with elected officials reports at the regular meeting.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Assessor Misty Trujillo gave the first elected official report at the Sept.14, 2023 regular meeting. She thanked Deputy Assessor Raul Turrieta for presenting the 2023 tax rates at the previous meeting in her absence. "The next big project is the 2023 tax rollover to the treasurer's office. I hope to get everything over to the treasurer's office by the first week in October. Unfortunately, we will lose two employees with one going to El Paso and the other to Las Cruces. We will again be posting positions."

Treasurer Patrick Cohn presented the next report. He said his office had collected $56,235.58 for the month of August, including 2022 taxes and some delinquent taxes from past years. So far, the total of 2022 taxes is $12,453,093.47 for a 93.7 percent collection rate up to the end of August. An amount of $837,469.63 remains uncollected for 2022. For the past 10 years, the total collected is $116,483,096.95, with total uncollected for the 10 years standing at $5,175,134.86.

He noted that 21 properties would go up for auction at 10 a.m. on Sept, 28, 2023, with bidder registration starting at 8 a.m.

"I appreciate working with Assessor Trujillo and her staff on the 2023 tax rate rollover," Cohn said. "I also want to thank IT Director Adam Baca and his deputy Robert Hall for working on the GovPros system conversion. It's been long awaited and looks like it will soon be in operation. It will bring us into compliance for credit card collection. We had a lot of Tyler issues and pushing them to get it done. I also thank you for the proclamation in honor of Rusie Benavidez and also thanks to (Executive Assistant) Crystal Arellano for all her work and wish her good luck on her departure. I also want to thank my staff for their hard work. Tax time is coming again."

The next report came from Sheriff Raul Villanueva. He said the department had 2,170 calls in August, of which 861 were self-initiated. He broke down the numbers, including 19 alarm calls, 17 domestic violence, burglaries, 1 shooting, 2307 traffic stops with 3 accidents with injuries and 16 without injuries, 8 larceny, 6 criminal damage to property, 19 agency assists, 2 unattended deaths, 3 missing persons, 4 runaways, 3 narcotic violations, 12 weapons fired, 6 livestock, 16 harassments, 53 welfare check, 45 animal complaints, 11 reckless drivers, and 12 unwanted subjects. He noted the busiest day of the month was Thursday with a 19.2 percent high call volume and the busiest times of day from 1 a.m to 12 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a 6 percent higher call volume.

Training provided to Cpls. Detective Brandon Reese and Cesar Torres included Active Shooter Threat Training to equip them with knowledge and skills to successfully end an active threat event. Cpl. Det. Randy Orosco attended the New Mexico Safety Summit sponsored by The Public Safety Psychology Group. The session had a variety of courses from mental illness to having a healthy lifestyle. Cpl. Jade Benavidez, Deputy Shelby Mead and Ordonez attended the 2023 D.A.R.E conference to keep up their certification as DARE instructors.

Villanueva listed cases of interest, which included criminal sexual contact of a minor by his intoxicated sister. CYFD (Children, Youth and Families Department) has an ongoing investigation.

An aggravated battery allegedly took place on Aug. 9 in Mimbres by a female's ex-boyfriend.

On Aug. 13, deputies called a female who was wanting to report being battered and sexually assaulted by her boss for more than two years.

On Aug. 18, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance, where a female's daughter had alcohol—full and empty containers— and drug paraphernalia as a minor. The daughter also alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by her uncle last year. The daughter was issued juvenile citations for minor in possession and allowing self to be served. CYFD is following up on the sexual assault.

On Aug. 17, deputies were dispatched to the area of the car wash in Santa Clara in regard to shots fired. The suspect had fled, but a male subject with multiple gunshot wounds was found in a green vehicle. The victim was taken to GRMC for unsuccessful treatment. The suspect later turned himself in and was charged with an open count of murder. An active investigation continues.

Villanueva said Operation Stonegarden fiscal year 2022 is active in the Hachita area. "We are still seeing a rise in suspected foreign nationals in the Silver City district along with human smuggling."

He said the department has been having issues with high-mileage vehicles breaking down. "We have received a new fully equipped F-150 purchased with Stonegarden funding, and it is on active patrol. We are currently awaiting a Ford Explorer and a Chevy Silverado to be fully equipped."

Five cadets from the WNMU Police Academy have completed the field training program and are on patrol "With boots on the ground, patrol is now running on a 12-hour shift schedule so that we are keeping a 24-hour shift coverage to Grant County citizens, even though we are still 8 deputies short. We lost Deputy Carlos Murrieta to the Silver City Police department for a substantial pay increase."

"I would like to express my thanks to HR (human resources) and their staff for putting together and setting up two successful career days. As always, I would like to thank all my staff for their hard work in all they do," he concluded.

At the regular meeting, commissioners approved the financial report that Financial Officer Linda Vasquez had presented at the work session.

The next article will get into the work session review of the new business, agreements and resolutions, and the decisions made at the regular meeting.

