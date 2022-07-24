Grant County Commissioners heard updates at the regular meeting.

[Editor's Note: This is the fifth of a multi-part series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session, July 12, and regular meeting on July 14, 2022.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

After the public hearing on a proposed bond issue, Grant County commissioners heard the monthly updates from Gila Regional Medical Center and from Sheriff Frank Gomez at the regular meeting on July 14, 2022.

GRMC Interim Chief Financial Officer Paul Rogers shared the results from May 2022 at the hospital. "The bottom line is we had a $545,000 surplus. It was a good month overall. Volume trends are up, and we also saw an increase in ER visits over the prior month of 1429 from 1404. Surgeries were down in March, maybe because of spring break, but they bounced up in April and went down a bit in May. In outpatient numbers, we had a bit of a dip from April to May."

He noted that on the financial operations side the hospital had $7 million in revenue, with operating expenditures of $6.7 million. "For year-to-date numbers, we are at more than $5 million, which compares favorably to the prior year's $369,000. On measures of liquidity, our accounts receivable are being collected more quickly, and we are also paying our accounts payable more quickly. Our days in cash went down by one day to 122 days cash on hand, but we will see it bounce back in June."

He noted that Gila Regional continues to put funding toward capital expenditures, with three happening in May – the roof replacement, drawings for the Women's Services Center and the purchase of a warming cabinet.

"In a preview of what to expect in June, we received $1.4 million in a supplemental COVID payment, with no strings attached," Rogers said. "We earned the money."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards noted the hospital still has a liability with a Medicare supplemental payment. Rogers agreed and said the hospital is very close to paying it off.

The next report came from Sheriff Frank Gomez.

He noted that advanced training continues with deputies attending or scheduled to attend specialized training in the areas of advanced DWI enforcement, field training, street crimes, advanced interview techniques and more.

Gomez said Lt. Michael Burns would provide DWI intoxylizer certification training the following week at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, with the training also open to local law enforcement agencies in Curry County.

Several criminal investigation staff members will attend highly specialized criminal investigations training in the next 45 days, including in certified voice stress analysis, advanced homicide investigations, advanced child abuse and death cases, as well as narcotics training.

"The Grant County Sheriff's Office provides assistance to many other local agencies with response, investigation and follow up in serious criminal matters," Gomez said. "We provide leadership, experience and seasoned law enforcement staff with the ultimate goal of justice being served. With the Commission's help in funding training, we have been able to fulfill this responsibility to the entire county and its communities. This training also pays off in a close working relationship with the District Attorney's office in its task of prosecuting criminal matters, again seeking equitable justice for all."

He said the courts approached him to potentially provide limited security for the Division 2 Magistrate Court in Bayard. "I directed Lt. Burns to contact the District Court Administration to provide the necessary information on our end and to develop and draft an operations plan. The state apparently has some funding available, which they might allocate to cover our expenses for overtime deputies, who would work this detail. We should receive word from the court if the funding has or will be allocated."

Gomez said one of the off-duty deputies called in a fatal motor vehicle accident on highway 180 in Santa Clara. A wider response to the accident included assistance from area public safety agencies and Hamilton Construction employees, although the Santa Clara Police Department did not respond. The driver of the passenger vehicle, which rear-ended a commercial truck trailer combo at high speed succumbed to his injuries. An 8-year-old passenger survived with minor injury. The incident remains under active investigation.

He reported that his deputies responded to Bayard Magistrate Court for a complaint of an unknown substance being smoked in the restroom by a person who had come into the court on a criminal matter. The fumes sickened two court employees and a responding deputy, all of whom were transferred to Gila Regional Medical Center for examination, then were released. "This unknown substance is believed to have been fentanyl. Fentanyl can be absorbed by skin contact, inhaled as a particulate, smoked as a gas and injected. A suspect has been identified, and we intend to file all applicable criminal charges as this could easily have been fatal to the multiple persons exposed. [Editor's Note: Please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/72977-gc-sheriff-s-deputy-and-bayard-magistrate-court-employees-become-ill-from-suspected-fentanyl-exposure for more details.]

As the Sheriff's Department is now serving as animal control, Gomez reported an aggressive animal call on T&M Dairy Road. "Deputies have been responding to multiple calls by neighbors regarding aggressive dogs with an absentee owner. This week, two dogs were shot by necessity as they aggressively charged a deputy. Neighbors approached the deputy and thanked him as they had felt threatened and expressed concern for their own animals. This is another illustration of the urgent need to hire a qualified animal control officer."

He noted the department has experienced several more Covid illnesses, although none have been reported as severe. "We continue to practice prevention measures as possible."

On the federal Operation Stonegarden field activities, the department continues in Hachita and the surrounding areas. "The U.S. Border Patrol continues with staff shortages, so we continue to aid them. During the summer season, we continue to be aware of the lethality of the low-desert country. We have and we continue to provide assistantce to those in need, regardless of their nationality or status, while patrolling these areas of our county and parts of Hidalgo and Luna counties. Lt. Burns has ordered a fourth patrol vehicle utilizing 2021 Stonegarden funds."

For the department's motor vehicle fleet, Ford has begun producing Expedition SSVs, and Lt. Burns, working with a state contract vendor has secured up to five of these model year 2022 vehicles. Ford has announced a 15 percent increase on the new model 2023 vehicles, so "we are hoping to secure more of the 2022 Expeditions under the previous cost schedule. This price increase will have a significant impact on the budget, considering the capital outlay process begins years in advance."

Gomez said the U.S. Forest Service Contract Patrol for the Black Fire has ended. "We continue our patrol work in the national forest. Lt. Manuel Maldonado did an excellent job as liaison on the Black Fire."

He named new hires to the department. They include Deputy Gilbert Alvo, a seasoned law enforcement veteran, who will attend the New Mexico Department of Public Safety certification by waiver course in Santa Fe in September. "We are currently working on three background investigations on potential uncertified deputy applicants as well and if only one is certified, we will be fully staffed."

Gomez noted the department participated in the Fourth of July Parade in Silver City. "We received favorable public exposure."

"We are preparing for the beginning of the DARE program for the 2022-23 school year at Cobre," Gomez said. "We will also participate in Summerfest with Cobre Schools, Knights of Columbus and the Recreation Center. DARE has remained a successful outreach program that has built strong partnerships with schools, teachers, parents, the general community, and most especially, the kids."

During his citing of statistics, he said the HIDTA (high intensity drug trafficking areas) personnel has confiscated 320 fentanyl pills, as well as 15 grams of methamphetamine.

The department answered 24 domestic violence calls in June, 12 property damage calls, up from six the prior year, and 86 welfare checks compared to the prior year's 45.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked about the animal calls.

"We continue to deal with them," Gomez replied. "Several have been cited numerous times.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked if the noise ordinance could be changed so the citations have better longevity, with maybe a change up to certain decibels after 10 p.m.

"We have no way to measure decibels," Gomez said. "We do need to prove guilty beyond reasonable doubt. Most noise ordinances take effect at 10 p.m."

Browne also noted that Silver City is developing a crisis response team that would allow Dispatch to route calls to perhaps mental health counselors. "Are you following that so you can see if it's working?"

Gomex said: "We have our crisis intervention team. We have clinicians 24/7, but it is generally only used after hours. How do you determine if it's safe or not for clinicians, because things can become violent quickly. They have to have training."

Browne said the difficulty is whether to send law enforcement with training or non-law enforcement with training. "I see your concern that you may send someone into a dangerous situation, but you can send law enforcement and it can escalate. But non-law enforcement can maybe more easily diffuse a situation."

Gomez said he has talked to Silver City Police Chief Freddie Portillo relative to "what we can do to de-escalate. I've also talked with the RISE person to ride with us. Lt. Maldonado has given training in Albuquerque and Alamogordo, which is similar."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked about the price increase on vehicles.

"It will be 15 percent," Gomez replied. "We had been using Chevy Silverados, but we can't get any more before 2023. That's why we're going back to Fords."

He noted that the Sheriff's department has been giving the ALICE (active shooter) training to teachers. "We will be doing more training in August."

Salas asked about coordination between the city and the county in a situation similar to the recent one in Uvalde.

"Having been a school board member and having kids in school," Gomez said, "we ask 'when will it happen?' We communicate well with all the agencies in the municipalities. We have great rapport. It's not just one person running the show."

Salas also asked about carrying decibel meters for measuring sound and if would help.

Gomez said it would, but when asked how much they would cost, he said he had no idea.

Edwards asked: "In a situation like Uvalde, how do you know who's in charge?"

"Planning and operation is great, and it is important that we are working together," Gomez said. "But the most important thing is that if there is an active shooter, we will make entry into the school and stop the threat. Whatever agency gets there first will take it on until they can get better help."

Ponce, who is former law enforcement, said: "In a perfect situation it will be the jurisdictional agency. I think the training of the Grant County Sheriff's Office is ahead of our other local agencies."

Edwards asked about the fentanyl issue. "Is there anything we can do differently?"

"Some of our laws are so lenient and it's the same people doing the same things over and over," Gomez said. "The state says substance abuse is the same across the board. Our transport miles are mostly to take people to rehabilitation, not to the Department of Corrections. This particular individual is continually in the system. The legislation needs to be revamped. As far as educating people, there are so many resources, but it's hard to convince them to get help. It's so cheap to buy the fentanyl 'blue pills.' Our HIDTA team tries to go for federal charges. Fentanyl is so dangerous. Just a grain can be fatal."

Edwards asked: "How do we defend against it? It seems impossible. But thanks to your staff for what you all do every day."

The next article will get into the work session review of the regular meeting agenda and the decisions made at the regular meeting.

