[Editor's Note: This is part 9 and the final of a multi-article series on the Commission work session on April 11, as well as on the regular meeting on April 13, 2023. This article begins with the elected officials' reports at the regular meeting.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Sheriff Raul Villanueva presented the first elected official report at the April 13, 2023 Grant County Commission regular meeting. He said the deputies had responded to 1,559 calls, most of them self-initiated. They included four burglaries, with two of them being aggravated burglaries; 20 domestic violence calls; 20 crashes; and 36 animal complaints. "I am pleased with our new animal control employee. She's excited about her job and is working out very well. One of the aggravated burglaries involved the stealing of a gun safe with about seven firearms being taken. The investigation is ongoing. On March 4, we had a missing person's report of a man with dementia. His wife drove around and finally found him. We have another ongoing investigation into a residential burglary where a rifle and tools were missing. On March 8, a mentally ill homicidal individual was missing. When he was found, he didn't want to go to the hospital, but we took him. We also addressed an incident with an unresponsive male. He was revived and transported to the hospital even though he was refusing to go. On March 28, Silver City Fire Department personnel were doing CPR on a woman not breathing, but she died."

The department continues to work on Operation Stonegarden, a federal program addressing border issues. "We have MOUs (memorandum of understanding) in place to work with Luna and Hidalgo counties. The Border Patrol has a significant shortage of officers, while illegal activity is increasing."

Villanueva said the department has purchased six new vehicles, with five still in Albuquerque to be equipped. "We're also working with local vendors to try to get them equipped."

The department has renewed its contract with the Gila National Forest to do patrols within the forest. He noted they have two deputies in the WNMU (Western New Mexico University) Police Academy, and he expects to hire two new deputies from the Detention Center. The D.A.R.E. program continues in the schools.

"We are still five deputies short," Villanueva said. "We hope the recruit and retention funding will help. We have three deputies that did not sign up for the retention funding, who are apparently looking for jobs with better hourly pay. I hope I can get more funding to keep the officers we have."

He recognized several deputies for promotions and also thanked Rudy from maintenance for keeping the office safe and clean.

Villanueva said the department would be helping with Earth Day and would have the D.A.R.E. lions, Darren and Dora at the event. "We are also preparing for the Tour of the Gila."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards thanked Villanueva for the department supporting the Tommyknocker Race and the Tour of the Gila.

District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina thanked the sheriff and asked if he had the potential to move more deputies into patrol positions.

"We want to keep 24/7 coverage," Villanueva said, "but our last resort is to go 9-5 and ask State Police to fill in for us. We have lost four recently, but when I came in, we were down 11."

Treasurer Patrick Cohn gave the next report. He said his department collected $338,017.14 in property taxes in March. "We are so far at 60.47 percent collection for 2022 taxes. We collected $9,111,270 for 2022 taxes, with $4,104,012 uncollected. Our average for the past 10 years is 92.87, with $112 million collected, and $8,668,804 uncollected. The collection of second half payments has started. I would like to remind people, if you have paid off your mortgage, which was paying your taxes, please give our office a call, so we can get the bills to you."

He reported that the recent state property tax sale had resulted in Grant County receiving $42,825.

Cohn said his department is finally getting tax-delinquent manufactured homes report sent to the state. "We will talk to some of them to see if they want to pay their delinquent taxes before we send the report to the state. Manufactured homes that have been moved, it's been a big chore to try to find them to make sure we can collect the taxes due on them."

He said the Tyler Technology had billed his office $3,000 more than before. "That did not settle great with me. We went back to the Treasurer's Affiliate (of New Mexico Counties) to get that lowered. I was hoping to get it up and running for second half taxes, but it didn't happen because of this. Now because I spoke up, all the state's county treasurers will have this lowered price."

"I want to thank you for your continued support of the Treasurer's Office," Cohn said. "The merchandising system will be great for our office and for our residents' convenience, too. I also want to thank Charlene (County Manager Webb) for her continued support on this. I also want to thank my staff and IT for their support."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked for clarification on whether the manufactured homes that have been moved were moved within the county or outside it.

"It's a mixture," Cohn said. "In any case, the resident did not come in for the tax payment or for the permit to move the manufactured home. I have become a private investigator."

Browne asked what recourse Cohn has.

"I'm trying to find that out," Cohn replied. "If law enforcement could help, that would be one big help. If a manufactured home is being moved in the middle of the night, law enforcement could make sure they have a permit. It's becoming a big issue."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce noted that perhaps some of the problem was educational with owners of manufactured homes not knowing the process.

Cohn agreed and said he was working on it.

Medina asked that the educational part should make people aware that they need to be following the law.

Edwards asked what percentage of tax revenue or the amount comes from manufactured homes that have been moved.

Cohn said from the 10-year report, it equals about $130,000 in delinquencies related to manufactured homes. "I've gotten some good ideas from other treasurers on how they have dealt with the issue and gotten good results, so I'm hoping to do that, too."

Edwards said she would also like to see what the uncollected balance is also on personal business and livestock property tax.

Cohn said he is working on a pie chart that will show where the county is on delinquencies. "We do have some false value that I want to true up."

Under new business, at the work session review, Webb said she would like consideration of the workplace violence policy at the regular meeting. She noted that the policy would address the potential for violence amongst employees, as well as the already seen violence by members of the public against county employees. "We've had issues in the Treasurer's Office that required intervention by the Sheriff's office. It will be part of the regular language."

Edwards noted it was a good thing to have the Sheriff's office in the same building.

Commissioners approved the policy at the regular meeting.

The following item gave authorization to the county manager to conduct a needs assessment and traffic study at the Grant County courthouse. "What I'm looking for from you is authority to move forward with the assessment," Webb said. "There are issues of ADA restrictions and whether we can modify the building or move forward with a judicial complex. We will work with the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC), but we are responsible for the courthouse."

She said: "We can pay for the study twice or do it once. I think we can use it for either the current status or if we move forward with a judicial complex. I think it's long overdue. We need to study the flow of traffic, especially now that the Magistrate Court is there. I think the AOC is concerned about the traffic."

Commissioners approved it at the regular meeting.

Two items addressed the vacation of a right-of-way of a portion of Orchard Drive within the Lake Roberts Subdivision and consideration of acceptance of a dedication of right-of-way for the public road, Orchard Drive within the subdivision.

At the work session, Edwards asked if it would change the parcel mapping.

Webb replied that when it was filed in the Assessor's Office, it should show the adjustment. Planning Director Randy Hernandez said the first step would be dedicating it back to the owner and then deeding it back to the county.

Edwards, at the regular meeting asked Hernandez if he was good with the changes.

He said he was because it was done by a professional surveyor.

Commissioners approved it.

The following item considered naming three members to the Road Abandonment Committee. At the work session, District 4 Commissioner asked about the requirements for the members, because he was not familiar with one name.

Hernandez said the only requirement is to be a county resident.

Webb noted that statute requires residents who are free holders of land, with no other requirements. "Sometimes, it's difficult to find anyone. It's a very antiquated statute, with the county supposed to pay each member $5 for serving."

Edwards said she had had correspondence with Jay Brandon about the recent Bald Knoll road abandonment.

Webb said that with three members, the decision can be a consensus of two of the three to make it happen.

Commissioners approved the three, Jay Brandon, Rosie Holguin and Dolores Dominguez.

The next item considered deletion and transfer requests. Webb said two vehicles were from the Road Department and will be sent to auction. The third item is a "falling-apart desk."

Ponce said when he was playing golf with New Mexico Department of Transportation employees, they could see all the wrecked police vehicles at the Road Department. "Can we salvage radios, cages and other equipment?"

Webb said she has asked, and she will ask again. "I've had complaints. It's becoming Grant County's junkyard."

The last item of new business was to consider appointing a member to the Tu Casa Advisory Board.

Commissioners approved the appointment of Dr. Donald E. Stephens Jr., an HMS provider to the Tu Casa Advisory Board.

Under agreements, the first three were a manual aid agreement between Grant County Sheriff's Office and Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office for mutual assistance on an ongoing basis and in the event of terrorism, hazardous events or other circumstances affecting public safety; and two memoranda of understanding for the cross-commissioning of deputy sheriff's between the Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and the Luna County Sheriff's Office.

Commissioner approved the three agreements.

The last agreement was a first amendment to the MOU between the Sixth Judicial district Attorney's Office, the Sixth Judicial District Court and the county of Grant. Webb explained they were simply asking for an extension to September 2024.

Commissioners approved the amended MOU.

Under resolutions, the first was for small wireless facilities design guidelines and the second for wireless telecommunication facilities fee establishment.

Hernandez explained that these resolutions are part of the ordinance for the facilities. "With a resolution it is easier to change it without having to go through the hearings and process, as required for an ordinance."

Commissioners approved the two resolutions together.

Commissioners also approved the budget adjustment requests read by Financial Officer Linda Vasquez.

The following resolution was a long one authorizing the execution and delivery of a loan agreement between Grant County and the New Mexico Finance Authority for the building of a Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department station in Dos Griegos. Webb indicated that it would be paid for through state fire funds to the PAVFD.

Ponce said his main question was whether enough people are available to man it.

PAVFD Chief Ed Downard said: "We have enough volunteers to staff it. When we have a new station, we rearrange the volunteers to place those with the closest station to where they reside."

Edwards said with a one way in and one way out, "are there volunteers on both sides of the station?"

"Yes, we have volunteers at the upper end," Downard replied.

County Fire Management Officer Randy Villa said the station has been in process for a long time. "The property has been there for four years. And the community has been constantly recruiting over the past five years. A lot of Dos Griegos residents are volunteers. We have a plan on how to get in and get out. A new fire station will help mitigate the in and out issues. Our firefighters have already been equipped and trained."

Commissioners approved the resolution.

Commissioners also approved the Grant County Health Care Claims for March 2023 at $4,803.81, plus an indigent burial for $600 to Baca's Funeral chapels.

In commissioner reports, Medina had the only report at the work session. He said he would meet with Mimbres residents on their concerns.

At the regular meeting, Billings and Medina had nothing.

Edwards said she had a eureka moment in a meeting with Sen. Martin Heinrich of the need to appreciate everyone who works on the dais, in the county and in the community. "I want to emphasize the positive energy and get rid of the negative energy."

Browne, too, said it was a nice event with Heinrich and Rep. Gabe Vasquez. "I hope the wild and scenic river designation can be passed for the Gila River." He also noted that Gila National Forest Wilderness Ranger Henry Provencio had forwarded five options for the Grapevine Campground, which is closed because of flooding damage. "He also said that the feral cattle may have been eliminated, although some may still be out there."

Billings said Provencio told him one might still be out there.

Ponce said he hoped the campground can remain. "A lot of work has gone into the wild and scenic designation which I supported."

Edwards said Heinrich had told Provencio that there should be equity to access for the campground and "we don't want campgrounds for 200 people. We want smaller and more with river access, so they are accessible to everyone."

A meeting to discuss the five options for Grapevine and the forest will take place May 2, at the conference center from 4-7 p.m.

The regular meeting adjourned, as had the work session the prior Tuesday.

